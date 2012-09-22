Australia's Shane Watson hits a six as West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) watches, during their ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

COLOMBO Opening batsmen Shane Watson and David Warner hammered quick runs to help Australia win a rain-hit game against West Indies by 17 runs in a Group B Twenty20 World Cup match on Saturday.

Warner hit two sixes and three fours in his 14-ball 28 runs while Watson smashed an undefeated 41 runs including three sixes and two fours to hand the West Indies a cruel defeat.

Australia were 100 for one wicket when the rain stopped play after 9.1 overs, 17 runs higher than the Duckworth-Lewis target of 83 runs at that stage following the West Indies's fine effort to amass 191-8.

Big hitters Chris Gayle (54) and Marlon Samuels (50) got quick fifties, both batsmen with four sixes each.

