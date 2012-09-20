(Updates with team official quotes)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 20 New Zealand's key bowlers Daniel Vettori and Tim Southee are likely to recover in time for their opening Twenty20 World Cup Group D match against Bangladesh on Friday, a team spokesperson said.

Spinner Vettori and fast bowler Southee along with all-rounder Rob Nicol have been suffering from sickness and New Zealand captain Ross Taylor earlier said that the team were unsure about their availability for the match at Pallekele.

"They took part in training today," New Zealand media manager Ellery Tappin told Reuters.

"They obviously have low immunity, but they went through the training well. Highly likely they will be available for the match tomorrow (Friday)."

New Zealand face Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue. The two top teams will advance to the super eight stage. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed Osmond and Sudipto Ganguly)