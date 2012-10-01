PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Oct 1 West Indies beat New Zealand via Super Over in a Super Eight group one match of World Twenty20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Brief score: West Indies 139 all out in 19.3 overs (C Gayle 30; T. Southee 3-21, D. Bracewell 3-31) v New Zealand 139-7 in 20 overs (R. Taylor 62 not out, S Narine 3-20).

West Indies won via Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)