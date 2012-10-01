CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Oct 1 West Indies beat New Zealand via Super Over in a Super Eight group one match of World Twenty20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Brief score: West Indies 139 all out in 19.3 overs (C Gayle 30; T. Southee 3-21, D. Bracewell 3-31) v New Zealand 139-7 in 20 overs (R. Taylor 62 not out, S Narine 3-20).
West Indies won via Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.