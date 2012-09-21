UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia 'comfortable' with London security
* India v Pakistan match get underway amid heightened security
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 21 New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 59 runs in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Brief score: New Zealand 191-3 in 20 overs (B. McCullum 123, J. Franklin 35; Abdur Razzak 2-28) v Bangladesh 132-8 in 20 overs (Nasir Hossain 50; T. Southee 3-16, K. Mills 3-33). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 4 Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.