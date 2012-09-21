PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 21 Scoreboard of the New Zealand v Bangladesh Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday. New Zealand innings M. Guptill b Razzak 11 J. Franklin c Sunny b Mortaza 35 B. McCullum c Tamim b Razzak 123 R. Taylor not out 14 Extras (lb-2,w-6) 8 Total (3 wickets; 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: R. Nicol, K. Williamson, J. Oram, D. Vettori, N. McCullum, T. Southee, K. Mills. Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-113 3-191. Bowling: Mortaza 4-0-26-1, Shafiul 3-0-34-0, Razzak 4-0-28-2, Shakib 4-0-40-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-13-0, Sunny 3-0-36-0, Rahman 1-0-12-0. Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal c Guptill b Mills 0 Mohammad Ashraful lbw b Southee 21 Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Mills 11 Mushfiqur Rahim c Williamson b Mills 4 Mahmudullah C Williamson b N. McCullum 15 Nasir Hossain c Guptill b Southee 50 Ziaur Rahman not out 14 Mashrafe Mortaza c Franklin b Oram 5 Elias Sunny c Oram b Southee 5 Abdur Razzak not out 0 Extras (lb-3, w-4) 7 Total (eight wickets; 20 overs) 132 Did not bat: Shafiul Islam. Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-19 3-33 4-37 5-87 6-115 7-123 8-128. Bowling: Mills 4-0-33-3, Southee 4-1-16-3, Oram 4-0-34-1, Vettori 4-0-31-0, N. McCullum 4-0-15-1. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)