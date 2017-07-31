FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Moeen hat-trick seals big England win
#Cricket News
July 31, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Moeen hat-trick seals big England win

1 Min Read

(Adds result)

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Moeen Ali took a hat-trick to complete England's 239-run victory over South Africa in the third test on the final day at the Oval on Monday.

The England spinner struck soon after lunch to remove Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada, both to catches by Ben Stokes at slip. He followed up with the first ball of his next over to get Morne Morkel lbw as South Africa were all out for 252.

Elgar's dismissal was decisive after the opener had battled 228 balls for his 136.

Moeen's hat-trick was the first at The Oval in 100 test matches at the London ground.

England lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth and final test starting in Manchester on Friday.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ed Osmond

