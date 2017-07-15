Cricket-Anderson skittles South Africa and England captain Root hits quick 50

July 15 (Reuters) - England paceman Jimmy Anderson dismissed the four remaining South African batsmen before the tourists' attack also made inroads as wickets fell regularly in the first hour on the second day of the second test at Trent Bridge.

But by lunch England had re-established their advantage as captain Joe Root struck a quick 50, to take his side to 85-2 in reply to South Africa's 335.

Anderson made the most of ideal conditions under grey clouds when, with the floodlights switched on, the ball swung alarmingly after South Africa resumed on 309-6.

Significantly, the umpires granted England's request for the ball to be changed before the day began and Anderson, who had taken one wicket with 120 deliveries on Friday, took full advantage with four wickets from 20 balls in a devastating spell of 3.2-2-4-4.

Vernon Philander was first to go, top-edging a catch to Liam Dawson in the first over, with Keshav Maharaj following soon after to an edge to Root in the slips.

Chris Morris (36) sought to wrestle the initiative back with a couple of well-timed shots before he too departed to a top edge which went straight back to Anderson, who caught it at the second attempt. The Lancashire paceman tied up the innings and figures of 5-72 by having Morne Morkel caught behind by Jonny Bairstow. It was the seventh time he has taken five wickets in an innings at a Trent Bridge test in nine games.

When England batted, openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings found the conditions equally testing and fell to successive balls to leave the home side languishing at 3-2.

Cook was given out on review, caught behind for three, after Philander had initially gone up for an lbw. Keeper Quinton de Kock took another catch off the next ball when Jennings edged an almost unplayable delivery from Morkel.

But the Yorkshire pair of Root (52 not out) and Gary Ballance (26 not out) produced an aggressive fightback, putting on 82 for the third wicket to edge the morning back in England's favour.

England lead the four-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)