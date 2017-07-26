FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Sri Lanka's Gunaratne out of test series with fractured thumb
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 3:01 PM / in a day

Sri Lanka's Gunaratne out of test series with fractured thumb

2 Min Read

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - First Test Match - Galle, Sri Lanka - July 26, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne leaves the ground after being injured.Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Asela Gunaratne has been ruled out of their three-test series against India after suffering a "pretty serious" fractured thumb on the opening day of the first match.

The all-rounder was rushed from Galle to Colombo to see a specialist after suffering the injury playing at second slip, attempting to catch out Shikhar Dhawan.

"He will miss a minimum of four weeks, but I think it will be more. We will know in the next 48 hours what the exact time frame is," said team manager Asanka Gurusinha at the close of play.

"Just below his thumb there are about three pieces of bone. It is pretty serious.

"As soon as we saw the X-ray, we realised it was serious, so we sent him to Colombo. We got a call... to say that the surgeons have seen him and they are operating on him tonight (Wednesday)."

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, India ended the day on 399 for 3, with Dhawan smashing a career-best 190 and Cheteshwar Pujara reaching 144 not out at the close.

The second match of the three-Test series starts in Colombo on August 3, with the final scheduled for Pallekele, beginning on August 12.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; edited by Julian Shea

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.