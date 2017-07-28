Cricket-Sri Lanka 291 all out in first innings

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 28 (Reuters) - Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 291 in their first innings, conceding a 309-run lead to India, on day three of the first test at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

Dilruwan Perera top-scored for the hosts, who are one batsman short following Asela Gunaratne's thumb injury on Wednesday, with an unbeaten 92 while Angelo Mathews scored 83.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3-67. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)