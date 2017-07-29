FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-India set Sri Lanka 550 to win opening test

1 Min Read

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 29 (Reuters) - India set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 550 runs to win the first test on Saturday after declaring their second innings closed on 240 for three on the fourth morning of the match.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 after completing his 17th test hundred with a single off spinner Dilruwan Perera. The India captain hit five boundaries and one six in his 136-ball knock.

The hosts, already a batsman short after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, face an uphill task to avoid going 1-0 down in the three-match series.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney

