FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Pakistan set to elect new prime minister Tuesday
PAKISTAN
Pakistan set to elect new prime minister Tuesday
Risks abound, don't risk your capital
India Markets Weekahead
Risks abound, don't risk your capital
Anushka Sharma on being creature of instinct
BOLLYWOOD
Anushka Sharma on being creature of instinct
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 29, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle

1 Min Read

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 29 (Reuters) - India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs on the fourth day of the first test on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

The hosts, chasing a mammoth 550 for a win, only managed 245 runs before their second innings folded in the final session of the penultimate day after Dimuth Karunaratne had been dismissed for 97.

Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

The second test will be played from Thursday in Colombo.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.