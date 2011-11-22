Nov 22 South Africa have surrendered their
second position in the test rankings to India following their
drawn home series against Australia.
Australia's thrilling two-wicket victory in the Johannesburg
test on Monday not only levelled the series 1-1 but also cost
South Africa one ratings point.
It was enough for India to grab the second spot with 117
points, one more than South Africa, the International Cricket
Council said in a statement.
India are 2-0 up against seventh placed West Indies in the
ongoing three-match home series.
England remain at top with 125 points, having reached there
in August after blanking India 4-0 in a home series.
Australia (105) were fourth, having gained one point from
their drawn series.
