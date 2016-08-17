Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sri Lanka beat Australia by 163 runs in the final test in Colombo on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 sweep in the three-match series.
Chasing 324 for victory, Australia were all out for 160 half-an-hour before the tea break, succumbing to their third successive defeat against the hosts.
David Warner top-scored for Australia with a fluent 68. Rangana Herath (7-64) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, finishing with a 13-wicket match haul.
The teams face off in a five-match one-day series beginning on Sunday in Colombo.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)
