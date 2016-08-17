Sri Lanka beat Australia by 163 runs in the final test in Colombo on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 sweep in the three-match series.

Chasing 324 for victory, Australia were all out for 160 half-an-hour before the tea break, succumbing to their third successive defeat against the hosts.

David Warner top-scored for Australia with a fluent 68. Rangana Herath (7-64) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, finishing with a 13-wicket match haul.

The teams face off in a five-match one-day series beginning on Sunday in Colombo.

