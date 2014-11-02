Following is a list of the fastest centuries in test cricket after Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq reached the mark in 56 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday:
Batsman Balls Country Opposition Year
Viv Richards 56 West Indies England 1986
Misbah-ul-Haq 56 Pakistan Australia 2014
Adam Gilchrist 57 Australia England 2006
Jack Gregory 67 Australia South Africa 1921
Shivnarine Chanderpaul 69 West Indies Australia 2003
David Warner 69 Australia India 2012
Chris Gayle 70 West Indies Australia 2009
Roy Fredericks 71 West Indies Australia 1975
Majid Khan 74 Pakistan New Zealand 1976
Kapil Dev 74 India Sri Lanka 1986
Mohammad Azharuddin 74 India South Africa 1996
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)