Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
A list of the leading runscorers in test match cricket after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene became the ninth batsman to reach 10,000 runs on the first day of the second test against South Africa on Monday:
Player Country Span Runs
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989- 15,183
2. Rahul Dravid (India) 1996- 13,094
3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995- 12,718
4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995- 12,036
5. Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953
6. Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174
7. Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927
8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122
9. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997- 10,030
10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994- 9,709
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.