Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
List of top 10 run-scorers in test cricket.
Player Matches Runs Average 100s
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 200 15921 53.78 51
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 168 13378 51.85 41
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 166 13289 55.37 45
Rahul Dravid (India) 164 13288 52.31 36
Brian Lara (WI) 131 11953 52.88 34
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 124 11493 58.63 36
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)145 11493 50.18 33
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 156 11414 51.88 29
Allan Border (Australia) 156 11174 50.56 27
Steve Waugh (Australia) 168 10927 51.06 32
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.