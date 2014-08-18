COLOMBO Following is a list of the top 10 run-scorers in test cricket after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene retired from the longest format on Monday.
Player Matches Runs Average 100s
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 200 15921 53.78 51
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 168 13378 51.85 41
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 166 13289 55.37 45
Rahul Dravid (India) 164 13288 52.31 36
*Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 128 11988 58.76 37
Brian Lara (WI) 131 11953 52.88 34
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 149 11814 49.84 34
*Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 156 11414 51.88 29
Allan Border (Australia) 156 11174 50.56 27
Steve Waugh (Australia) 168 10927 51.06 32
* Active players
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)