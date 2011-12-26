Dec 26 A list of the leading runscorers in test match cricket after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene became the ninth batsman to reach 10,000 runs on the first day of the second test against South Africa on Monday: Player Country Span Runs 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989- 15,183 2. Rahul Dravid (India) 1996- 13,094 3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995- 12,718 4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995- 12,036 5. Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953 6. Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174 7. Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927 8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122 9. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997- 10,030 10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994- 9,709 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Please double click on the newslink below: for more cricket stories