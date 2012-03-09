Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 9 A list of the top 10 run-scorers in test cricket after India's Rahul Dravid retired from international cricket on Friday. (* still active) Player Country Span Runs 1. Sachin Tendulkar* India 1989- 15,470 2. Rahul Dravid India 1996-2012 13,288 3. Ricky Ponting* Australia 1995- 13,200 4. Jacques Kallis* South Afrcia 1995- 12,367 5. Brian Lara West Indies 1990-2006 11,953 6. Allan Border Australia 1978-1994 11,174 7. Steve Waugh Australia 1985-2004 10,927 8. Sunil Gavaskar India 1971-1987 10,122 9. Mahela Jayawardene* Sri Lanka 1997- 10,086 10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul* West Indies 1994- 9,709 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.