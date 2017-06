Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) celebrates with team mate Shane Watson after reaching his century during the second day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia captain Michael Clarke struck 106 on Thursday to become his country's highest test run-scorer in a calendar year, surpassing Ricky Ponting's 1,544 runs set in 2005.

Here is a list of top 10 batsmen in the world with most runs in a calendar year:

Player Innings Runs Average Year

Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 19 1788 99.33 2006

Viv Richards (WI) 19 1710 90.00 1976

Graeme Smith (SA) 25 1656 72.00 2008

Michael Clarke (AUS) 18 1595 106.33 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 23 1562 78.10 2010

Ricky Ponting (AUS) 28 1544 67.13 2005

Ricky Ponting (AUS) 18 1503 100.20 2003

Michael Vaughan (ENG) 26 1481 61.70 2002

Justin Langer (AUS) 27 1481 54.85 2004

Virender Sehwag (IND) 27 1462 56.23 2008

Top 10 Australian batsmen with most runs in a calendar year:

Player Innings Runs Average Year

Michael Clarke 18 1595 106.33 2012

Ricky Ponting 28 1544 67.13 2005

Ricky Ponting 18 1503 100.20 2003

Justin Langer 27 1481 54.85 2004

Matthew Hayden 25 1391 63.22 2001

Bob Simpson 26 1381 60.04 1964

Matthew Hayden 29 1380 53.07 2005

Damien Martyn 26 1353 56.37 2004

Ricky Ponting 18 1333 88.86 2006

Matthew Hayden 21 1312 77.17 2003

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)