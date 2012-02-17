Australia's Michael Clarke chops a ball from India's Umesh Yadav onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Australia captain Michael Clarke will miss his second successive tri-series match after being ruled out of Sunday's fixture against India because of his hamstring injury.

"Michael Clarke is progressing well in his recovery from a right hamstring injury but remains unavailable for selection in Brisbane," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris was quoted as saying in a Cricket Australia (CA) statement on Friday.

Ricky Ponting, who led Australia in their eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Sydney on Friday, will remain in charge for the match against India in Brisbane while Tasmanian George Bailey was added to the squad as a standby batsman.

"While it is not ideal having to take George away from the Sheffield Shield match currently underway in Hobart, we feel it is important we have sufficient batting cover in our squad," Australia coach Mickey Arthur said.

Victorian Jon Holland, drafted into the squad after fellow left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty suffered back spasms, will remain with the team.

Australian squad for Sunday's ODI: Ricky Ponting (captain), David Warner, George Bailey, Daniel Christian, Xavier Doherty, Peter Forrest, Ben Hilfenhaus, Jon Holland, David Hussey, Mike Hussey, Brett Lee, Clint McKay, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade.

