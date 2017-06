SYDNEY Jan 30 Australia announced the following squad on Monday for the one-day Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka, which begins on Feb 5:

Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Peter Forrest, Dan Christian, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, Mitch Marsh.

