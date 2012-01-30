* Struggling Marsh dropped

* Wicketkeeper Haddin rested

* Four uncapped players named (Adds detail, quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, Jan 30 Australia have dropped struggling top order batsman Shaun Marsh and rested wicketkeeper Brad Haddin for the first three matches of the one-day Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka, which starts next week.

Marsh, a regular in the one-day team since his debut in 2008, paid the price for a disappointing start to his test career when he was omitted from the 14-man squad for the tournament, which was announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old, batting at number three, scored just 17 runs in six innings in the test series against India, which concluded on Saturday with an emphatic 4-0 sweep for the Australians.

"Shaun Marsh is obviously disappointed with his own form in recent weeks and is out of the side but remains in our thinking for the future while he works at state level," chief selector John Inverarity said in a news release.

"As they say, class is permanent but form can be temporary,"

Haddin, who is acting vice captain in the continued absence of injured all rounder Shane Watson, also came in for some criticism during the India series and is replaced by uncapped 24-year-old Matthew Wade.

"Brad Haddin has come off a heavy programme of test cricket and resting him for the start of the series will refresh him for coming international commitments while also giving us a chance to look at Matt Wade at this level," Inverarity added.

All rounder Dan Christian is joined by batsmen Peter Forrest and Mitchell Marsh as the other uncapped players in the squad.

There is plenty of experience through fast bowler Brett Lee as well as batsmen Ricky Ponting and the Hussey brothers Mike and David, who are all in their mid-30s.

"We want a flying start to the series against India and Sri Lanka and, as always, have selected a group we are confident can win while also keeping an eye on development for the future," Inverarity said.

A decision on who will replace Haddin as vice-captain will be made when the squad gathers in Melbourne on Friday, Inverarity said.

Australia's first three matches in the series are against India in Melbourne on Feb. 5, Sri Lanka in Perth five days later and the world champions again in Adelaide on Feb 12.

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Peter Forrest, Dan Christian, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, Mitch Marsh.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories