* Struggling Marsh dropped
* Wicketkeeper Haddin rested
* Four uncapped players named
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Australia have dropped struggling
top order batsman Shaun Marsh and rested wicketkeeper Brad
Haddin for the first three matches of the one-day Tri-series
against India and Sri Lanka, which starts next week.
Marsh, a regular in the one-day team since his debut in
2008, paid the price for a disappointing start to his test
career when he was omitted from the 14-man squad for the
tournament, which was announced on Monday.
The 28-year-old, batting at number three, scored just 17
runs in six innings in the test series against India, which
concluded on Saturday with an emphatic 4-0 sweep for the
Australians.
"Shaun Marsh is obviously disappointed with his own form in
recent weeks and is out of the side but remains in our thinking
for the future while he works at state level," chief selector
John Inverarity said in a news release.
"As they say, class is permanent but form can be temporary,"
Haddin, who is acting vice captain in the continued absence
of injured all rounder Shane Watson, also came in for some
criticism during the India series and is replaced by uncapped
24-year-old Matthew Wade.
"Brad Haddin has come off a heavy programme of test cricket
and resting him for the start of the series will refresh him for
coming international commitments while also giving us a chance
to look at Matt Wade at this level," Inverarity added.
All rounder Dan Christian is joined by batsmen Peter Forrest
and Mitchell Marsh as the other uncapped players in the squad.
There is plenty of experience through fast bowler Brett Lee
as well as batsmen Ricky Ponting and the Hussey brothers Mike
and David, who are all in their mid-30s.
"We want a flying start to the series against India and Sri
Lanka and, as always, have selected a group we are confident can
win while also keeping an eye on development for the future,"
Inverarity said.
A decision on who will replace Haddin as vice-captain will
be made when the squad gathers in Melbourne on Friday,
Inverarity said.
Australia's first three matches in the series are against
India in Melbourne on Feb. 5, Sri Lanka in Perth five days later
and the world champions again in Adelaide on Feb 12.
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ricky
Ponting, Peter Forrest, Dan Christian, David Hussey, Michael
Hussey, Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc,
Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, Mitch Marsh.
