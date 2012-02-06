Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 6 Test seamer Ben Hilfenhaus has been brought into Austalia's one-day squad to replace injured paceman Brett Lee, who was ruled out of the triangular series with a broken toe, the team said on Monday.
Hilfenhaus would act as injury cover for Friday's match against Sri Lanka in Perth, chairman of selectors John Inverarity said in a statement.
"The bowling attack for Perth is likely to be the same as the one that did so well in Melbourne and Ben will be in Perth to provide cover," Inverarity said.
Australia won the first one-day international of the triangular series, beating India by 65 runs in a rain-shortened match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Lee was ruled out for up to six weeks when he was struck on the right foot while bowling in Australia's Twenty20 international against India in Melbourne last Friday.
India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the series in Perth on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.