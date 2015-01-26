India's Ajinkya Rahane knicks one off bowling of Australia's Josh Hazlewood but is dropped by wicketkeeper Brad Haddin during their One Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

SYDNEY Persistent rain washed out the tri-series match between Australia and India in Sydney on Monday.

After a delayed start due to a steady drizzle, India, asked to bat first, reached 69 for the loss of two wickets in 16 overs before rain fell again.

Shikhar Dhawan's wretched form continued ahead of next month's World Cup and the left-handed opener was out for eight, edging Mitchell Starc to Aaron Finch at slip, in a major worry for the defending champions.

Dhawan had scored two and one in the first two matches of the tournament, also featuring England.

Ambati Rayudu (23) was the other batsman out with David Warner completing a brilliant running catch off Mitchell Marsh.

Australia have already qualified for Sunday's final in Perth with three wins from their first three matches.

India and England, who have one win against the same opponents, will face off at WACA ground in Perth on Friday with the winners advancing to meet the hosts.

