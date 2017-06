(Updates with result) Feb 10 Australia defeated Sri Lanka by five runs in the third one-day international of the triangular series at Perth on Friday. Scores: Australia 231 in 49.1 overs (M. Clarke 57) v Sri Lanka 226 in 49.5 overs (A. Mathews 64). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)