Feb 10 Australia clinched a thrilling
five-run win in a low-scoring one-day international against Sri
Lanka in Perth on Friday for their second successive triangular
series victory.
Chasing 232 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 226 on
the penultimate delivery of their innings for their second loss
in the tournament.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews (64) was the last batsman to
depart after he almost took Sri Lanka to an unlikely victory in
the last over of the match.
Needing 18 off six deliveries against left-arm seamer
Mitchell Starc, Mathews hit a boundary from the first ball,
followed by a six off the next but holed out on the fifth trying
to repeat his pyrotechnics.
Sri Lanka lost their way in the middle, losing wickets in a
cluster, after a dogged 50-run stand between Tillakaratne
Dilshan (40) and Kumar Sangakkara (22) for the second wicket.
Sangakkara was unfortunately run out when he slipped while
trying to get back to his crease after being sent back by his
partner Dilshan while going for a quick single.
Dilshan fell soon after, followed by captain Mahela
Jayawardene and Lahiru Thirimanne in quick succession that
reduced Sri Lanka to 119 for five.
But Mathews and paceman Dammika Prasad held on and got them
close with a 46-run partnership for the last wicket.
Left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty was the most miserly of the
Australian bowlers and conceded just 24 runs for his two wickets
in his 10-over spell.
Earlier, the visitors, who lost their opening game to India,
bowled tightly and fielded with agility to restrict Australia to
a meagre total 231.
All five Sri Lankan frontline bowlers picked up two wickets
each and vindicated captain Mahela Jayawardene's decision to
field first after winning the toss.
The hosts, who were reduced to 81 for four at one stage,
kept losing wickets at regular intervals and had just one
half-century partnership of 56 runs between captain Michael
Clarke (57) and Daniel Christian (33) for the sixth wicket.
Clarke, who played a patient 88-ball knock, was the
top-scorer for Australia and also added 49 runs for the fifth
wicket with David Hussey.
Paceman Clint McKay, who walked in at number nine, added
some crucial runs towards the end with a run-a-ball 25 before
the innings folded up on the first delivery of the 50th over.
India take on Australia in the fourth match of the
tri-series at Adelaide on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by John
Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email
