Feb 21 India once again wilted against
quality pace bowling as Sri Lanka defeated them by 51 runs in
the eighth match of the one-day Tri-series at the Gabba in
Brisbane on Tuesday.
India, who were shot out for 178 by the Australian pace
battery during a 110-run loss at the same venue on Sunday, were
all out for 238 in 45.1 overs against Sri Lanka, chasing 290 for
victory.
Nuwan Kulasekara picked up three wickets, including Gautam
Gambhir (29) and Sachin Tendulkar (22), while Thisara Perera
cleaned up at the end with four wickets. Lasith Malinga took two
while the remaining wicket went to paceman Farveez Maharoof.
India, the 50-over world champions, got off to a dreadful
start, losing their top three batsmen with just 54 on the board.
Virender Sehwag, who led India in the absence of the banned
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was caught at third man off the second
delivery of the innings while Tendulkar's wait for his 100th ton
was prolonged after he played Kulasekara on to his stumps.
India tried to rebuild with a 92-run stand for the fourth
wicket between Virat Kohli (66), who was dropped twice by Dinesh
Chandimal, and Suresh Raina (32) but it was never enough.
Irfan Pathan (47) played an entertaining late cameo to deny
Sri Lanka a bonus point before India were all out on the first
delivery of the 46th over.
Tillakaratne Dilshan (51) and Mahela Jayawardene (45) gave
Sri Lanka the ideal start with a 95-run opening stand after they
won the toss and opted to bat.
Sri Lanka lost three quick wickets during the middle overs
and needed some an assault by Lahiru Thirimanne (62) and
all-rounder Angelo Mathews (49 not out) to get to 289 for six
from their 50 overs.
Captain Jayawardene was out to a superb diving catch by his
Indian counterpart Virender Sehwag off left-arm seamer Pathan
before Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara (8) departed in quick
succession.
Left-handed Thirimanne added 71 for the fourth wicket with
Dinesh Chandimal (38) and combined in another 49-run stand with
Mathews, who hit four boundaries and a six during his 37-ball
knock, as Sri Lanka garnered 91 runs from their last 10 overs.
India withdrew a run out appeal against Thirimanne in the
40th over after Ravichandran Ashwin had removed the bails at the
non-striker's end while the batsman had backed out of the crease
during the delivery.
Table toppers Australia will play second-placed Sri Lanka in
the ninth match of the Tri-series at Hobart on Friday.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn
Herman; to query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)