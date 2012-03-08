March 8 Clint McKay took five wickets as
Australia's bowlers suffocated Sri Lanka's normally free-scoring
batsmen to wrap up the one-day international Tri-series with a
16-run victory in the third and deciding final at the Adelaide
Oval on Thursday.
Australia selected two spinners but it was the quicker
bowlers who made the difference with the outstanding McKay
(5-28), Brett Lee (3-29) and stand-in skipper Shane Watson
(2-13) all contributing as they dismissed Sri Lanka for 215 with
six balls remaining.
Australia will now retain the number one ranking in the
one-day international championship for a third successive year
unless they lose all five matches on their upcoming tour of West
Indies.
The Sri Lankans, who won the toss and elected to field,
would have been delighted with their victory target of 232 after
chasing down 272 with ease on the same ground two days ago to
level the series.
Their top order departed cheaply, however, and when skipper
Mahela Jayawardene was bowled by McKay for 15 they were reduced
to 53 for four and the match was in the balance.
Lahiru Thirimanne (30) and Upul Tharanga, who hit a defiant
71 from 122 balls, steadied the innings with a 60-run
partnership for the fifth wicket but the Australians managed to
take key wickets at important moments.
Watson removed Thirimanne and Tharanga, both caught, and
McKay returned to seal the victory with by bowling both Rangana
Herath (0) and Lasith Malinga (6).
Earlier, Australia had made a steady start to their innings
but suffered a middle-order collapse to slump from 115 for one
to 177 for seven, triggered when Herath brilliantly caught
Watson for 19.
Herath also made an immediate impact with his left-arm spin,
having Australia's top scorer Matt Wade (49) caught with his
first delivery and bowling Peter Forrest (3) before finishing
with figures of three for 36.
Farveez Maharoof (3-40) was equally influential and took the
wicket of dangerman David Warner, who scored 163 and 100 in the
first two matches of the final, for a quickfire 45.
McKay (28) and Lee (32) shared a stand of 40 for the seventh
wicket but three deliveries remained when Nathan Lyon, making
his one-day international debut, was the last man out with just
231 on the board.
India were the other team in the Tri-Series.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ed
Osmond)
