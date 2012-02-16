Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
Uncapped left-arm spinner Jon Holland will join Australia's squad for Friday's triangular series match against Sri Lanka as cover for Xavier Doherty who suffered back spasms during practice on Thursday.
"While Xavier Doherty's injury is not deemed as being serious it is important we have capable cover in Sydney for tomorrow's match," said coach Mickey Arthur in a Cricket Australia statement.
Doherty's availability will depend on a pre-match assessment, the statement added.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.