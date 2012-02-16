UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Feb 16 Uncapped left-arm spinner Jon Holland will join Australia's squad for Friday's triangular series match against Sri Lanka as cover for Xavier Doherty who suffered back spasms during practice on Thursday.
"While Xavier Doherty's injury is not deemed as being serious it is important we have capable cover in Sydney for tomorrow's match," said coach Mickey Arthur in a Cricket Australia statement.
Doherty's availability will depend on a pre-match assessment, the statement added.
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.