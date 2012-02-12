Australia's Michael Clarke chops a ball from India's Umesh Yadav onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia made 269 for eight wickets in the fourth match of the triangular series against India at Adelaide on Sunday.

Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and opted to bat.

Scores: Australia 269-8 in 50 overs (D. Hussey 72, P. Forrest 66) v India.

