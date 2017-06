Vinay Kumar (R) makes a successful appeal for an LBW against Mahela Jayawardene (L) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese

Sri Lanka made 236 for nine wickets from their 50 overs in the fifth match of the triangular series at Adelaide on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat.

Scores: Sri Lanka 236-9 in 50 overs (D. Chandimal 81; V. Kumar 3-46) v India.

