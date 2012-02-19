India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates as he appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. The appeal was overturned and given not out. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

BRISBANE Australia scored 288-5 in 50 overs against India in the seventh match of the one-day international tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first.

Scores:

Australia 288-5 in 50 overs (M. Hussey 59, P. Forrest 52) v India (I. Pathan 3-61)

