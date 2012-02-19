Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
BRISBANE Australia scored 288-5 in 50 overs against India in the seventh match of the one-day international tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.
Australia captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first.
Scores:
Australia 288-5 in 50 overs (M. Hussey 59, P. Forrest 52) v India (I. Pathan 3-61)
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.