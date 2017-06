Virender Sehwag (C) celebrates with team mates Irfan Pathan (L) and Sachin Tendulkar the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (not pictured) during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Sri Lanka made 289 for six wickets in their 50 overs in the eighth match of the one-day international Tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka 289-6 in 50 overs (L. Thirimanne 62, T. Dilshan 51) v India.

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)