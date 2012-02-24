Australia's Peter Forrest plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia compiled 280-6 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in the ninth match of the one-day international tri-series on Friday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Scores: Australia 280-6 in 50 overs (P. Forrest 104, M. Clarke 72) v Sri Lanka

