French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
Australia compiled 280-6 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in the ninth match of the one-day international tri-series on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.
Scores: Australia 280-6 in 50 overs (P. Forrest 104, M. Clarke 72) v Sri Lanka
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.