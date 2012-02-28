Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara celebrates reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Sri Lanka made 320 for four wickets in their 50 overs in a one-day international Tri-series match against India at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

India won the toss and opted to field.

Scores: Sri Lanka 320-4 in 50 overs (T. Dilshan 160 not out, K. Sangakkara 105) v India

