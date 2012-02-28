French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Sri Lanka made 320 for four wickets in their 50 overs in a one-day international Tri-series match against India at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.
India won the toss and opted to field.
Scores: Sri Lanka 320-4 in 50 overs (T. Dilshan 160 not out, K. Sangakkara 105) v India
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.