BRISBANE Feb 19 Australia scored 288-5 in 50 overs against India in the seventh match of the one-day international tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first.

Scores:

Australia 288-5 in 50 overs (M. Hussey 59, P. Forrest 52) v India (I. Pathan 3-61)

