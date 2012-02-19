BRISBANE Feb 19 Australia scored 288-5 in
50 overs against India in the seventh match of the one-day
international tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba
in Brisbane on Sunday.
Australia captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to
bat first.
Scores:
Australia 288-5 in 50 overs (M. Hussey 59, P. Forrest 52) v
India (I. Pathan 3-61)
