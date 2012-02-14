Feb 14 Ricky Ponting has been asked to
step back into the role of Australia captain after skipper
Michael Clarke was ruled out of their one-day triangular series
match against Sri Lanka on Friday, chairman of selectors John
Inverarity has said.
Ponting stepped down from the role after last year's World
Cup on the sub-continent and was replaced by Clarke. The
Tasmanian has remained in the side but after Clarke sustained a
mild hamstring strain Ponting was asked to don the armband on a
temporary basis.
Opening batsman David Warner had been the official
vice-captain of the one-day team, but Inverarity said they were
not keen on placing too much pressure on the 25-year-old who has
played only 13 ODI matches.
"David Warner is a young player making his way," Inverarity
said in a statement. "He displays considerable leadership
potential, but the (selection panel) is of the view that he
should not, at this moment, have the added responsibility of
captaincy thrust on him.
"David has been gaining valuable experience under Michael
Clarke's captaincy and now he will have the opportunity to grow
his leadership skills further as vice-captain to Ricky Ponting."
Clarke's injury, sustained in his side's four-wicket loss to
India in Adelaide on Sunday, was not considered serious and he
had been included in Australia's 14-man squad with the hope he
would be fit again for their match against India in Brisbane on
Sunday.
Pace bowler Ryan Harris had also been released to recover
from several "minor niggles", Inverarity said, with Brett Lee
and Ben Hilfenhaus brought back into the squad.
Lee had initially been ruled out of the series after he
broke a bone in his foot earlier this month and was expected to
take up to six weeks to recover.
"Brett is making a good recovery from his toe injury and
will be given rigorous fitness tests before Friday's fixture,"
Inverarity said.
