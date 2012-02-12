French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
India beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth match of the triangular cricket series in Adelaide on Sunday.
Scores: Australia 269-8 in 50 overs (D. Hussey 72, P. Forrest 66) v India 270-6 in 49.4 overs (G. Gambhir 92; C. McKay 3-53).
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.