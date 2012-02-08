UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Feb 8 India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second match of the triangular series at Perth on Wednesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 233-8 in 50 overs (D. Chandimal 64; R. Ashwin 3-32) v India 234-6 in 46.4 overs (V. Kohli 77).
