Feb 8 India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second match of the triangular series at Perth on Wednesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 233-8 in 50 overs (D. Chandimal 64; R. Ashwin 3-32) v India 234-6 in 46.4 overs (V. Kohli 77).

