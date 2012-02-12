Cricket-India knock out South Africa to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.
Feb 12 India beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth match of the triangular cricket series in Adelaide on Sunday.
Scores: Australia 269-8 in 50 overs (D. Hussey 72, P. Forrest 66) v India 270-6 in 49.4 overs (G. Gambhir 92; C. McKay 3-53). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.
HOLDERS INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA TO REACH CHAMPIONS TROPHY CRICKET SEMI-FINAL