Feb 14 The triangular series one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Adelaide ended in a tie on Tuesday. Scores: Sri Lanka 236-9 in 50 overs (D. Chandimal 81; V. Kumar 3-46) v India 236-9 in 50 overs (G. Gambhir 91, MS Dhoni 58 not out). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ed Osmond; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)