Feb 17 Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in the sixth match of the one-day international Tri-series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Following a rain delay, Sri Lanka were set 152 for victory in a maximum of 41 overs.

Scores: Australia 158 in 40.5 overs (D. Hussey 58) v Sri Lanka 152-2 in 24.1 overs (M. Jayawardene 61 not out).

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Toby Davis)

Please click on for more cricket stories