Feb 19 Australia beat India by 110 runs in the seventh match of the one-day international Tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Scores: Australia 288-5 off 50 overs (M. Hussey 59, P. Forrest 52, I. Pathan 3-61) v India 178 all out off 43.3 overs (M. Dhoni 56, B. Hilfenhaus 5-33, B. Lee 3-49)

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John Mehaffey)

