Feb 21 Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in the eighth match of the one-day international Tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka 289-6 off 50 overs (L. Thirimanne 62, T. Dilshan 51) v India 238 all out off 45.1 overs (V. Kohli 66; T. Perera 4-37, N. Kulasekara 3-40). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai,; editing by John Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)