HOBART, Feb 24 Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets with four balls remaining in the ninth match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring India, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Scores: Australia 280-6 in 50 overs (P. Forrest 104, M. Clarke 72) v Sri Lanka 283-7 in 49.2 overs (M. Jayawardene 85, D. Chandimal 80)