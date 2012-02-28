Feb 28 India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the one-day international Tri-series match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 320-4 in 50 overs (T. Dilshan 160 not out, K. Sangakkara 105) v India 321-3 in 36.4 overs (V. Kohli 133 not out, G. Gambhir 63).