March 4 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the first final of the one-day Tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Scores: Australia 321-6 in 50 overs (D. Warner 163) v Sri Lanka 306 all out in 49.2 overs (Nuwan Kulasekara 73, Upul Tharanga 60, B. Lee 3-59, D. Hussey 4-43)