March 6 Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in the second match of the one-day international Tri-series final at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 274-2 from 44.2 overs (T. Dilshan 106, M. Jayawardene 80, K. Sangakkara 51) v Australia 271-6 from 50 overs (M. Clarke 117, D. Warner 100; L. Malinga 3-40)

Best of three match finals series tied at 1-1.

